Boynton Beach man facing DUI manslaughter charges in fatal crash

A Boynton Beach man is facing DUI manslaughter charges for a traffic crash that killed two people last month.

According to investigators, Saul Garcia Guzman, 29, was driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when his Volkswagen Jetta struck the rear of a Hyundai Elantra that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard on Sept. 19.

Officials said the impact caused the Hyundai to ignite, strike a sidewalk and then a cement utility pole, where it became engulfed in flames.

The male driver in the Hyundai and a female passenger died in the crash.

Guzman was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. He was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. He is also charged with driving without a license causing death.

"This devastating tragedy is a stark reminder of the very dangerous consequences of drinking and driving," Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said. "We hope tonight's arrest brings some comfort to the victims' family and loved ones."

Scripps Only Content 2021