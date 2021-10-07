Advertisement

Boynton Beach man facing DUI manslaughter charges in fatal crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Boynton Beach man is facing DUI manslaughter charges for a traffic crash that killed two people last month.

According to investigators, Saul Garcia Guzman, 29, was driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when his Volkswagen Jetta struck the rear of a Hyundai Elantra that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard on Sept. 19.

Officials said the impact caused the Hyundai to ignite, strike a sidewalk and then a cement utility pole, where it became engulfed in flames.

The male driver in the Hyundai and a female passenger died in the crash.

Guzman was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. He was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. He is also charged with driving without a license causing death.

"This devastating tragedy is a stark reminder of the very dangerous consequences of drinking and driving," Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said. "We hope tonight's arrest brings some comfort to the victims' family and loved ones."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Sebastian man confesses to killing fiancée, leaving body outside Walmart
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Fort Pierce woman confesses to hit-and-run that killed child, arrest report shows
New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida

Latest News

Mike Burke to become permanent Palm Beach County schools superintendent
When will Palm Beach County's mask mandate for students be eased?
Gabby Petito STILL
Timeline: CNN says remnants of campsite found at Carlton Reserve
Casey Watts: Police searching for missing West Palm Beach teen last seen in August