Advertisement

Florida lifts 30-year ban on catching goliath grouper

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida is lifting its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers after wildlife officials argued their numbers have rebounded.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved on Wednesday a proposal to allow the recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May.

South Florida and the Florida Keys will be off limits, and the size of the catch would be kept between 20 inches and 36 inches.

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution and is not allowed to be caught in any other state or federal waters.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Vero Beach pool business owner, husband arrested for defrauding customers
Fort Pierce woman confesses to hit-and-run that killed child, arrest report shows
Mystery gunman fires shots into car, killing woman

Latest News

Thousands of students still reported 'missing' from Fla. school districts
Police: Slain Instagram star's husband kills self in Florida
Teens arrested after posting threat to shoot up Martin Co. HS
Surfer at Sebastian Inlet gets close encounter with sharks