LIVE: Florida education officials consider punishments against school districts for mask mandates

The Florida Board of Education on Thursday is considering financial punishments for eight public school districts throughout the state who have imposed universal face mask mandates for students without the ability for them to opt out.

Among those districts is the School District of Palm Beach County, which is currently requiring all K-12 students to wear facial coverings inside school buildings and on school district transportation. The only exceptions are for children with certain medical conditions.

Palm Beach County's mandate — which went into effect on Aug. 23 — directly violates a Florida Department of Health emergency rule which requires school districts to give parents the ability to opt their child out of wearing a face covering in school.

"Districts are required to follow these policies. They can't pick and choose which parts of the law they want to follow," Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said during Thursday's teleconference meeting.

Corcoran is recommending that state board members withhold funds from the School District of Palm Beach County "in an amount equal to 1/12 of all school board members' salaries, as well as withholding state funds in an amount equal to any federal grant funds awarded to the SDPBC for its noncompliance."

Superintendent Mike Burke said that equates to at least $27,000 a month in state funding that could be withheld from the school district.

Burke will be given five minutes to speak at Thursday's meeting to defend the school district's COVID-19 policies. He told WPTV on Tuesday the district is prepared to take a financial hit.

"We can withstand that for a while and then hopefully, ultimately, we will prevail in this matter," Burke said. "We want to be able to explain to the state board why we did what we felt was right in the interest of safety and how we made those decisions."

Burke and school board members have repeatedly argued their sweeping mask mandate falls within their authority under the Florida Constitution to provide a safe learning environment for students. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials strongly believe parents and guardians should have the final say over health, well-being, and educational decisions for their children.

The seven-member Florida Board of Education has already imposed financial sanctions against school districts in Broward and Alachua counties for their mask mandates. However, federal funding from the Biden Administration's Project SAFE grant program has replenished that money.

The penalties being considered Thursday would include cutting funding to offset aid from the federal government.

"We've seen how it played out with two other counties, with Alachua and Broward. And I expect us to be treated basically the same," Burke said. "They're holding back state funds that we're entitled to, that we earned based on our student enrollment."

According to the Florida Board of Education's agenda, board members were scheduled to consider financial punishments against the School District of Indian River County for its masking policies. However, at the start of the meeting, Board Chair Tom Grady said the district is in compliance with the state's emergency rule.

Indian River County schools are currently operating under a tiered system in which face masks are optional for students in schools that have lower COVID-19 positivity rates.

In addition to Palm Beach County, the Florida Board of Education on Thursday is considering sanctions against school districts in Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade, and Orange counties.

