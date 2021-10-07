Advertisement

Police: Slain Instagram star's husband kills self in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The U.S. Marshals said the husband of a slain social media star killed himself in a Florida home when authorities showed up to arrest him in connection with his wife's death last year in Texas.

Houston, Texas police held a news conference Wednesday saying there was no confrontation at the Fort Myers, Florida, home when Marshals arrived late Tuesday seeking to arrest Thomas Sharkey.

Alexis Sharkey, a social media influencer, was found dead in Houston in November 2020.
Police said the man shot himself inside the home after learning law enforcement had arrived.

Authorities said Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in the November death of Alexis Robinault.

Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following touting beauty and health care products.

