Port St Lucie Police Department welcomes back K9 Dingo

The Port St. Luce Police Department announced Thursday that a valuable member of its team is back after being injured last week while apprehending a fleeing suspect.

K9 Dingo was kicked multiple times by the suspect, Christopher James Smith, 26.

The incident occurred in the early morning of Oct. 2 in the 400 block of SW McClellan Street.

Officers were dispatched to the scene about a loud noise complaint and found Smith, who they say had a felony arrest warrant revoking pre-trial release for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Smith fled towards a nearby house. K9 Officer Gibbins gave multiple warnings before deploying Dingo.

Dingo grabbed a hold of the suspect's right foot as he began to swing his legs over the fence.

Dingo was kicked multiple times as the suspect tried to free himself. The K9 was taken to the Veterinary Medical Center of St. Lucie County. Police said X-rays were negative for any fractures and Dingo was given medicine for a soft tissue injury.

Smith was charged with battery on a police K9, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence.

He remains locked up, police said.

Scripps Only Content 2021