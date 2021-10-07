Surfer at Sebastian Inlet gets close encounter with sharks

A surfer near the Sebastian Inlet recently found himself among a few sharks looking for a quick meal.

Laura Evans said her fiancé, Eli McDonald, went to the inlet on Oct. 3 to enjoy the sun and fun and catch a few waves.

Evans said while McDonald was surfing, a nearby school of mullet was being chased by tarpon and other fish surrounded him.

During this time, a couple of sharks also came a little too close for comfort.

A surfer near the Sebastian Inlet had a scary encounter with at least two sharks on Oct. 3, 2021.

"Luckily I am always taking surfing photos of my fiancé, and as soon as I noticed all the mullet jumping, I started snapping pictures and somehow managed to catch the two close encounters [with sharks] in the midst of all the chaos," Evans said in an email to WPTV. "It was hard to stay focused once I realized there were sharks in the mix because at that point I was praying he didn't get bit."

Evans said she wanted to start yelling, but since McDonald has been a surfer most of his life, she thought he would be able to handle the situation.

"It was crazy though because as soon as this incident finished, I looked over towards the jetty and every surfer in the water was beelining for the shore," Evans said.

She said McDonald escaped the scary encounter without a scrape.

