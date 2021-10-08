Advertisement

California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them.

Forest officials say they were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Mystery gunman fires shots into car, killing woman
Thousands of students still reported ‘missing’ from Fla. school districts
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child from Tennessee found safe
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Mystery lingers around cause of California oil pipeline leak
In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies on Capitol...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind changes in student loan forgiveness
74 giant sequoias destroyed in California wildfires
74 giant sequoias destroyed in California wildfires