Driver arrested in deadly Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash bonded out of jail

The woman who recently turned herself in a couple of weeks ago in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl has bonded out of jail.

Public records show that Arianna Aleja Colon, 22, was released Thursday at 4:47 p.m. on a $210,000 bond.

Colon turned herself in at the St. Lucie County Jail hours after the deadly crash, admitting she was the driver of the car that hit Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

Despite turning herself in that day, she wasn't placed under arrest until Friday, October 1.

Police say she struck Rodriguez-Gonzalez around 6:15 a.m. on September 23 at Oleander Avenue and Skylark Drive, then fled the scene.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing the street to get to her school bus, which was stopped with its red stop lights flashing and stop bar out.

When an officer arrived at the crash, Rodriguez-Gonzalez's mother was "yelling and screaming" as her daughter was lying in the grass with "major head trauma". The girl was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Colon is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a human.

