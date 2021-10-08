Advertisement

FedEx trailer tips over, strews packages along Turnpike

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A trailer being hauled by a FedEx truck tipped over along the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in southern Martin County on Friday morning, strewing packages along the road.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just after 7 a.m. and spotted the incident.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the wreck happened at about 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 119.

FedEx trailer tips over, strews package long Florida's Turnpike

Traffic continues to be very slow in the area with the right shoulder blocked in the area.

The incident has traffic backed up to mile marker 122 in Martin County.

The cause has not been released. No injuries have been reported.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Thousands of students still reported ‘missing’ from Fla. school districts
Mystery gunman fires shots into car, killing woman
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child from Tennessee found safe

Latest News

Treasure Coast Seafood Festival this weekend
Palm Beach Atlantic University to swear in first female president
Food distribution event Friday morning at Palm Beach Outlets
Trooper, woman escape serious injuries from approaching truck