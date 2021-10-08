FedEx trailer tips over, strews packages along Turnpike

A trailer being hauled by a FedEx truck tipped over along the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in southern Martin County on Friday morning, strewing packages along the road.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just after 7 a.m. and spotted the incident.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the wreck happened at about 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 119.

Traffic was very slow in the area for much of the morning commute with the right shoulder blocked.

The incident was cleared and traffic was back to normal by 10 a.m.

The cause has not been released. No injuries were reported.

Crash SB FL TURNPIKE North of Indiantown rd mm 118 Left lane open pic.twitter.com/CrVNJmhdcl — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) October 8, 2021

