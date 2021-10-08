Advertisement

Food distribution event Friday morning at Palm Beach Outlets

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Putting food on the table is the goal of a food drive Friday morning in West Palm Beach.

Families continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic, making it hard for many people to buy essential groceries.

Friday's event is hosted by the nonprofit "Tree of Life."

Organizers said they have seen an uptick in people in need with unemployment protection ending and evictions being carried out.

If you're a family having a had time putting food on the table, help is on the way.

The event starts at 9 a.m. All vehicles must enter through the Congress Avenue entrance.

Walkups will not be allowed and registration is required.

They have just 500 boxes of food, which will be handed out first come first serve basis. Tree of Life provides other services to people in need, not just with food.

"We have 22 branches and food is the major one that we do help out with, but we help with employment assistance, education, addiction and substance abuse," Meghan Mayo, Tree of Life Resource Center Coordinator. "We help with housing assistance, medical."

The food drives are held on the second Friday of every month.

For more information about receiving food or services, contact Tree of Life Resource Center at (561) 656-5601 or visit their website.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Mystery gunman fires shots into car, killing woman
Thousands of students still reported ‘missing’ from Fla. school districts
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child from Tennessee found safe

Latest News

Palm Beach Atlantic University to swear in first female president
Trooper, woman escape serious injuries from approaching truck
Port St. Lucie pulmonologist has vaccinated over the 6,000 people in 2021
Vaccinations up at Riviera Beach Police Department