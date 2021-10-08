Loxahatchee man files lawsuit to force doctors to treat wife with Ivermectin

A Loxahatchee man filed a lawsuit at the Palm Beach County Circuit Court six weeks after his wife was admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in a medically induced coma and tethered to a ventilator.

Ryan Drock, 41, wanted healthcare officials to treat his wife, Tamara Drock, 47, with Ivermectin, a drug approved to treat people with parasitic worms but not for those critical with coronavirus.

Tamara was diagnosed with the virus and admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit on Aug. 23 and placed on high flow oxygen. Court records say she was treated with the hospital's COVID-19 protocol, which includes Remdesivir, steroids and antibiotics. However, on Sept. 20 her condition declined and she was sedated, intubated, and placed on a ventilator.

After no sign of improvement and after exhausting the COVID-19 protocol, Drock requested that his wife was treated with Ivermectin. But health officials refused to.

Drock said he believes the drug helped him and others recover from coronavirus. He stated that he had read stories about people, like his wife, who were seriously ill with COVID-19 and were cured after taking Ivermectin.

Court records show he signed a waiver so that the hospital would not be held liable if the treatment with Ivermectin didn't work or caused other problems, but it was refused.

Drock said Tamara was active and healthy prior to contracting the virus.

"My wife is on death's doorstep; she has no other option," he said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ivermectin should not be used as a treatment against COVID-19 outside of a clinical setting.

A clinical trial is underway to determine if Ivermectin, as well as other drugs, can be effective against COVID-19.

"In this trial, we're actually dosing the medication based on the patient's weight, and we're low-dosing it based on the desired drug concentration that we need to treat the infection," says Dr. Rowena Dolor, one of the researchers of a government-funded trial.

Drock said he hopes Circuit Judge James Nutt will hear his request in a meeting scheduled for next week.

To learn more about COVID-19 clinical treatment trials, click here.



