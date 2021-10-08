Treasure Coast Seafood Festival this weekend

The Treasure Coast Seafood Festival – Vero Beach will take place this weekend at the Indian River Fairgrounds.

Not only will it feature plenty of tasty food, but the event will also feature arts and crafts and a full bar.

Also, the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale is occurring at the fairgrounds.

Admission is $7. Children 12 and under are free.

Both events will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

