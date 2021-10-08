Advertisement

Trooper, woman escape serious injuries from approaching car

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a woman narrowly escaped serious injuries Thursday afternoon when a vehicle nearly ran into them in the median at northbound Interstate 95 and south of Hypoluxo Road.

In video recorded on an FHP dashcam at 3:15 p.m., the trooper is seen attempting to help a motorist with a left-rear tire blowout. A sedan of an unknown color, model or year collided with a white pickup truck, causing it to sideswipe a silver pickup truck that then crashed into the disabled vehicle on the left side. The trooper and motorist jumped out of the way of the approaching vehicle.

The motorist suffered minor injuries and the trooper was unharmed,

After the impact, the sedan was last seen traveling northbound. FHP says the driver of the sedan wasn't known.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Mystery gunman fires shots into car, killing woman
Thousands of students still reported ‘missing’ from Fla. school districts
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child from Tennessee found safe
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Port St. Lucie pulmonologist has vaccinated over the 6,000 people in 2021
Vaccinations up at Riviera Beach Police Department
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Loxahatchee man files lawsuit to force doctors to treat wife with Ivermectin
Gabby Petito STILL
Timeline: No campsite found, according to police