Trooper, woman escape serious injuries from approaching truck

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a woman narrowly escaped serious injuries Thursday afternoon when a vehicle nearly ran into them in the median at northbound Interstate 95 just south of Hypoluxo Road.

In a video recorded on an FHP dashcam at 3:15 p.m., the trooper is seen attempting to help a motorist with a left-rear tire blowout.

A sedan of an unknown color, model or year collided with a white pickup truck, causing it to sideswipe a silver pickup truck that then crashed into the disabled vehicle on the left side.

FHP trooper, woman avoid serious injuries

The trooper and motorist jumped out of the way of the approaching vehicle. The white pickup spun and was facing southeast.

The motorist suffered minor injuries and the trooper was unharmed.

After the impact, the sedan was last seen traveling northbound. The FHP said the driver of the sedan wasn't known.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

