Emory Jones' 4 touchdowns helps Gators rout Vanderbilt 42-0

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, calls out instructions in front of quarterback Emory Jones...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, calls out instructions in front of quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Emory Jones had a career-high four touchdowns passes, potentially quieting calls for backup Anthony Richardson, and No. 20 Florida routed woeful Vanderbilt 42-0 on Saturday.

It was a feel-good victory for the Gators on homecoming after a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky essentially knocked coach Dan Mullen's team out of contention in the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.

Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) won its eighth straight in the series and its 30th in the past 31 meetings.

The Commodores (2-4, 0-2) dropped their 15th consecutive league game.

