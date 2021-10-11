Fire crews investigate smell of smoke at Jupiter Medical Center
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Fire crews responded to Jupiter Medical Center for a possible fire on Saturday afternoon.
When they arrived, firefighters found the smell of electrical smoke on the second floor.
Firefighters say it was an air handler belt that malfunctioned on the roof and there was no active fire.
The air conditioner was shut down as crews worked to fix it.
There were no evacuations and no one was injured.
