Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Gabrielle Petito’s mother visited Florida over the weekend and tweeted a picture of the sky thanking everyone for supporting her as she mourns the loss of her daughter.
Goodbye Florida …thank you for showing us so much LOVE! #justiceforgabby #justiceforgabbypetito #americasdaughter pic.twitter.com/9b8eBoo0YM— Nichole Schmidt (@Nikischmidt927) October 10, 2021
Gabrielle Petito went missing after a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She had been living with him in North Port. Her remains were found last month and Brian is on the run from a federal warrant for bank fraud.
Residents set up a large memorial outside North Port City Hall and the city has taken down the items to give to the family.
The family has started a foundation in Gabby’s name to help with resources in the search for missing individuals. You can make a donation here.
