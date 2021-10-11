Advertisement

Jordan Travis sparks Florida State past North Carolina again

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes against North Carolina during the first...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP)
By Bob Sutton
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as Florida State upset North Carolina on Saturday for the second year in row, winning 35-25.

The Seminoles have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019.

Travis ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and completed 11 of 13 passes for 145 yards.

Two of his touchdown throws went to Ontaria Wilson and another to Malik McClain.

The Tar Heels, who began the season in the Top 10, lost for the first time in four home outings despite two touchdown passes and 108 rushing yards from quarterback Sam Howell.

