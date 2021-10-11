Man fatally shot at nightclub near Riviera Beach

A man was shot and killed at a nightclub near Riviera Beach early Sunday.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were called to a shooting at the Playhouse 2 nightclub in the 8300 block of Resource Drive just after 3 a.m.

They located a deceased man in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second possible victim suffered an abrasion and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives arrived and investigated the death as a homicide.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

