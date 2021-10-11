Man fatally shot at nightclub near Riviera Beach

A man was shot and killed at a nightclub near Riviera Beach early Sunday morning.

At 3:08 a.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at the Playhouse 2 nightclub in the 8300 block of Resource Drive in unincorporated Riviera Beach.

They located a deceased man in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second possible victim suffered an abrasion and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived and investigated the death as a homicide.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

If you have information about this shooting you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

