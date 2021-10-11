Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop Aug. 12
Newly released bodycam footage shows officer noticing marks on Gabby Petito
Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Driver arrested in deadly Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash bonded out of jail
Mission to 'rescue, rehab and re-home' pets intensifies with homelessness
Thousands of students still reported ‘missing’ from Fla. school districts

Latest News

Volunteers put the finishing touches on the timing mat at the starting line of the 125th Boston...
Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus
Blue origin is delaying William Shatner's trip because of high winds. The launch is now slated...
Blue Origin delays William Shatner’s space flight
In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
3 US-based economists win Nobel prize for societal research
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday