Advertisement

Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. The drugmaker...
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. The drugmaker has said its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths. (Merck & Co. via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drugmaker Merck has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its promising antiviral pill against COVID-19, setting the stage for a decision within weeks.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Doctor calls Merck COVID-19 pill 'very promising'

If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a new, easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.

The FDA will scrutinize company data on the drug’s safety and effectiveness before rendering a decision.

All COVID-19 drugs now authorized by the FDA require an IV or injection.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop Aug. 12
Newly released bodycam footage shows officer noticing marks on Gabby Petito
Driver arrested in deadly Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash bonded out of jail
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters

Latest News

27th Down syndrome walk switches gears to car parade
West Palm Beach offering loan program to small, minority and woman-owned businesses
Community garden in West Palm Beach forced to close
What’s open, closed on Columbus Day?