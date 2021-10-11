Miami says D’Eriq King needs season-ending shoulder surgery

University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King needs surgery to repair his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season.

It's a major blow to the reeling Hurricanes and their hopes of contending in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

King was injured in the second half of Miami's loss to Michigan State last month.

The Hurricanes learned the following day that he likely needed surgery, but both they and King were holding out hope that rehabilitation would give him a chance of playing again this season.

That hope is now gone, coach Manny Diaz said on his weekly radio show Monday.

Diaz said Tyler Van Dyke, a freshman from Glastonbury, Connecticut, who played against Virginia on Sept. 30 will be the starter for the rest of the season.

Miami's other highly-recruited freshman quarterback, Jake Garcia, was injured earlier this season and needed ankle surgery. Diaz said Monday that Garcia will be out until sometime in November.

