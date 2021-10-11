Advertisement

Semi smashes into pedestrian overpass at PBIA

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
One of the arrival lanes at Palm Beach International Airport had to be shut down Sunday night after a semi crashed into an elevated pedestrian walkway.

Water could be seen gushing from the overpass down to the ground.

A sign on the raised crosswalk states that it only has a 13-foot clearance.

A semi hit a pedestrian overpass at Palm Beach International Airport on Oct. 10, 2021.
Palm Beach Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The driver was not injured, and no one else was hurt.

It's unclear why the tractor-trailer was driving through the arrival lanes at the airport.

The crash is under investigation.

