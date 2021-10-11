Sneak peek at the 2022 Warriors in Pink

October is breast cancer awareness month.

Breast cancer a disease that affects hundreds of thousands of women and men every year.

And as these people battle the disease organizations like the Susan G. Komen Foundation are there to help.

Every year the organization selects a group of survivors known as "Warriors in Pink", and the 2022 group has officially been selected.

Saturday, we got a sneak peek on the newest warriors as they had a photo shoot on Palm Beach.

The warriors consist of breast cancer survivors who are now advocates and have a passion for defeating breast cancer.

"Unfortunately, we still have women who are diagnosed with breast cancer every day so now i can be a pink sister to someone else. So i can be someone whose been through it and i can help them through their journey," said Sharon Perry a 2022 Warrior in Pink.

They will be helping the organization by being leaders in their community to promote research and help connect people to the care they need.

"Keep your head up. It is just a mental thing, and it doesn't matter how tired, how sick or how depressed you feel about the circumstance. Wake up every day with the intention of a positive attitude. You really mentally have to stay strong." said Alex Taylor, who overcame breast cancer.

This year alone Susan G. Komen estimates 330,840 women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

And while survival rates are high, advocates encourage everyone to get screened early and to remain optimistic.

"It's so important to get the word out into the community that early detection is so important. and that you're not in this journey alone, we all are friends, family. We all become a big community together." said Debbie Hollister, a chairperson with Susan G Koman's Warrior in Pink Program.

The warriors are preparing for their "More than Pink Walk" in Miami October 16th.

West Palm Beach's 'More than Pink Walk' is set to take place January 29th, 2022 and it will be returning in person.

