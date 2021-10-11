Advertisement

Southwest Airlines cancellations impact flights in South Florida

By Kamrel Eppinger
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southwest Airlines is experiencing some turbulence after more than 1,000 flights were grounded on Sunday around the country.

Passengers said they are frustrated after getting stuck with no place to go.

One Southwest flight was canceled on Monday morning at Palm Beach International Airport. However, over the weekend at airports in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, it was a very different story.

A total of 17 flights were canceled Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. At Miami International Airport, more than a dozen flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

The airline said weather and air traffic control staffing issues were to blame. The Federal Aviation Administration released this statement about the flight troubles:

"No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday. Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place."

The problems started Friday night with a handful of cancellations and delays, and then escalated to into more than 1,000 flights as of Sunday night, leaving customers fed up and stranded.

"It's ridiculous because they should be accommodating something. They only have two or three people helping. That’s crazy. We both have to go to work and she’s a nurse," said Kerri Turner, an impacted passenger at PBIA.

Southwest Airlines said it's giving customers the option to rebook their flights online.

