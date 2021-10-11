'Walk against hate' held in Boca Raton

Thousands of people joined together nationwide to walk against hate.

The Anti-Defamation League in Boca Raton held their 10th annual walk on Sunday.

The event started at the Spanish River Library.

Participants walked in solidarity against antisemitism and bullying.

The first event a decade ago drew 900 people. Since then it’s gone national with 5,000 fundraisers and over 100,000 participants.

Proceeds from the walk benefit the ADL's anti-bias education programs.

