West Palm Beach home struck by lightning

It was an afternoon of wicked weather throughout the area Saturday afternoon. Buddy Webb of West Palm Beach says he was sitting outside when a bolt of lightning struck the outside wall of his home in the Haverhill area off Papaya road.

"I was sitting on the chair on the front port right there and it hit that wall. It sounded like it hit that wall like 5 times against the wall then all the way up and flew across the yard. I got up and I was stunned to see smoke coming out of there," said Webb. "I ran inside the house and went to the back room and smelled smoke. Told my mom to call 911."

Once firefighters arrived, they checked the perimeter to make sure the lightning didn't start a fire. Fortunately, it didn't. Firefighters say webb did everything you should do if lightning does strike your home.

"Make sure to call 911, evacuate the structure. Go to a safe place, run to a neighbor's house. Get inside your car. You want to maintain safety and away from the burning or lighting,” said Battalion Chief Daniel Hirsch.

Battalion Chief Daniel Hirsch says lightning can cause a surge in a home.

"It can cause the insulation to catch fire. It can cause the backfeed of the electricity going into your appliances and could catch those on fire, tvs. So you want to make sure you get out for that reason,” said Hirsch.

The lightning strike may have damaged some yard items at Buddy’s home but it's an experience he’ll never forget.

“I’m alright,” said Webb. “I am glad I am alright.”

