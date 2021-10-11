Advertisement

What’s open, closed on Columbus Day?

By Scott Sutton
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbus Day is Monday and that means some establishments won’t be open.

St. Lucie County schools are closed, but all other public school systems, including Palm Beach County, will hold classes.

Palm Beach County's public libraries and most government services will be closed.

U.S. post offices are closed Monday and there will be no regular mail delivery.

Most banks will also be closed, however, ATMs will still be available.

FedEx and UPS will both be making regular deliveries on Monday despite the holiday.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed Columbus Day a national holiday in 1937.

Columbus Day celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.

BE PREPARED: Tomorrow is a federal holiday, so keep these closings in mind if you’re running errands! WPTV Mornings...

Posted by WPTV on Sunday, October 10, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop Aug. 12
Newly released bodycam footage shows officer noticing marks on Gabby Petito
Driver arrested in deadly Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash bonded out of jail
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters

Latest News

27th Down syndrome walk switches gears to car parade
West Palm Beach offering loan program to small, minority and woman-owned businesses
Community garden in West Palm Beach forced to close
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. The drugmaker...
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill