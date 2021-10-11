Woman sentenced after hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant mother

A woman who fled after a crash that killed a pregnant mother last year in West Palm Beach has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Priscila Nicolas Antonio was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty in July to four counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

Nicolas Antonio, 40, was arrested last October in connection with the September 2020 hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Catarina Reymundo Marcos, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

Police said Nicolas Antonio backed over the pregnant mother and her 3-year-old daughter outside their home on Pinewood Avenue.

Palm Beach County court records show that Nicolas Antonio was sentenced to 60 months in the Florida Department of Corrections, with 366 days credit for time served.

The state had sought eight years in prison.

"Her actions fell grossly below the level expected of any human being," assistant state attorney Francine Foote wrote in the state's sentencing memorandum.

Foote went on to describe how, instead of trying to help her friend, Nicolas Antonio "tried to save herself from police capture."

"She removed her license plate from her car and fled the county, thinking selfishly only of herself or her family," Foote wrote.

Nicolas Antonio, who is a mother to three sons, was arrested two days later at a home in Indiantown.

The victim's then-unborn child was saved after an emergency Caesarean section, and her 3-year-old daughter was seriously injured.

In exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of driving without a valid license. Nicolas Antonio had been previously convicted of driving without a valid license in 2016.

A search of Palm Beach County's jail records show that Nicolas Antonio remained jailed Monday at the West Detention Center in Belle Glade.

