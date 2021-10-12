Advertisement

City of Boca Raton offering coronavirus relief funds to help renters, homeowners

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The City of Boca Raton announced Tuesday it has received additional coronavirus relief funds to help homeowners and renters who have experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic.

The maximum assistance under the guidelines for these programs is a one-time award for up to six months of eligible housing payments, not to exceed $15,000 per household.

"Assistance may be provided for households that have experienced a financial hardship on or after March 1, 2020, such as loss of employment, reduction of employment hours, the closure of a business, or the illness or death of a family member due to COVID-19," said the city. "Applicants may only receive assistance for affected months not covered by other agencies’ assistance programs."

The city will begin accepting applications for assistance on Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.

For more information and to learn about the required documentation needed to apply for the assistance, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters
Former NBA player says fire started at his Delray Beach condo

Latest News

Florida issues first fine for defying vaccine mandate ban
Campaign to reducing recidivism and restore rights of felons intensifies
Highwaymen painters film documentary for new museum
Palm Beach County state attorney expects murder charges in Gabby Petito case