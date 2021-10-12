City of Boca Raton offering coronavirus relief funds to help renters, homeowners

The City of Boca Raton announced Tuesday it has received additional coronavirus relief funds to help homeowners and renters who have experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic.

The maximum assistance under the guidelines for these programs is a one-time award for up to six months of eligible housing payments, not to exceed $15,000 per household.

"Assistance may be provided for households that have experienced a financial hardship on or after March 1, 2020, such as loss of employment, reduction of employment hours, the closure of a business, or the illness or death of a family member due to COVID-19," said the city. "Applicants may only receive assistance for affected months not covered by other agencies’ assistance programs."

The city will begin accepting applications for assistance on Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.

For more information and to learn about the required documentation needed to apply for the assistance, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021