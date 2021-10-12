Crews respond to fire at hospital in Stuart

Crews in Martin County responded to a fire Tuesday morning at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart.

Martin County Fire Rescue tweeted a photo just before 11 a.m. that showed a fire truck at the scene.

Happening Now: Martin County Fire Rescue currently on scene of a commercial structure fire in the City of Stuart assisting Stuart Fire Rescue Crews. pic.twitter.com/juvW99rrkY — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) October 12, 2021

Chopper 5 flew over the hospital at about 11:30 a.m. and spotted a fire truck departing the hospital.

The hospital is located at 200 SE Hospital Ave. in Stuart.

A fire truck at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart on Oct. 12, 2021.

