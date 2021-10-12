Crews respond to fire at hospital in Stuart
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Crews in Martin County responded to a fire Tuesday morning at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart.
Martin County Fire Rescue tweeted a photo just before 11 a.m. that showed a fire truck at the scene.
Chopper 5 flew over the hospital at about 11:30 a.m. and spotted a fire truck departing the hospital.
The hospital is located at 200 SE Hospital Ave. in Stuart.
