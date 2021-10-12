Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at hospital in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Crews in Martin County responded to a fire Tuesday morning at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart.

Martin County Fire Rescue tweeted a photo just before 11 a.m. that showed a fire truck at the scene.

Chopper 5 flew over the hospital at about 11:30 a.m. and spotted a fire truck departing the hospital.

The hospital is located at 200 SE Hospital Ave. in Stuart.

A fire truck at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart on Oct. 12, 2021.
A fire truck at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart on Oct. 12, 2021.

Stay with NewsChannel 5 and WPTV.com for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters
West Palm Beach home struck by lightning

Latest News

Florida's first lady has a 'road ahead' in breast cancer fight, governor says
Does the IRS want to tax your Venmo? Not exactly
Tourism bureau aims to 'get Florida on top' before 2024
A memorial bench with blue butterflies will be placed outside City Hall in North Port.
City of North Port reveals design for Gabby Petito memorial bench