Florida issues first fine for defying vaccine mandate ban

State officials notified Leon County by letter on Tuesday of a massive $3.57 million penalty for defying Florida's vaccine mandate ban under new state law.

It comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed last month to use new state law, SB 2006, to hit local governments with fines for requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Leon County was cited $5,000 for each of its more than 700 employees.

Fourteen were fired after failing to prove vaccination status.

The governor maintains he is defending individual liberty with the punishment.

"We're going to make sure that people are able to make their own choices. We're not going to discriminate against people based on those choices. You're going to have a right to operate in society," DeSantis said.

There is concern the governor is exceeding his authority with the fines on cities and counties.

The law he is using was originally created to prevent Florida businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination.

Leon County has said previously there is a "genuine disagreement about the applicability of the statute and rule…" and suggested a court challenge may be in the works.

White House officials continue to support vaccine mandates as beneficial to public health and the economy.

