Advertisement

Highwaymen painters film documentary for new museum

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Selling their landscapes along the roadside in the 1960s and 1970s, a group of African-American artists became known as the "Highwaymen."

As some have passed away, there’s an effort to preserve their legacy not just on the canvas.

This week, surviving members were being interviewed for a documentary.

"Art has been a part of my life… all my life," said Willie C. Reagan.

Reagan grew up in Gifford and taught art in the local schools.

He still has an active gallery in Vero Beach today.

"Of course Florida has beautiful scenery. Paintings that I sold, people could relate to," said Reagan as he waited for his turn behind the camera.

Fellow Highwaymen painter Charles Walker was also being interviewed.

In the beginning, making money wasn’t what Walker was thinking when it came to his landscapes.

"I didn’t try and sell them. I was trying to get the details and the colors right. Learn how to paint, man," said Walker.

The two men were being interviewed by Georgette Angelos, a film producer who recently moved back to the Treasure Coast to manage Chuck’s Seafood in Fort Pierce, her families’ restaurant.

"The artists have contributed so much to the history and our past and it’s something that’s an opportunity for me to be apart of," said Angelos.

The finished product will be ready to air when a temporary Highwaymen Museum opens on Avenue D in Fort Pierce in February.

The hope is to built a permanent space down the road.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters
Former NBA player says fire started at his Delray Beach condo

Latest News

Florida issues first fine for defying vaccine mandate ban
Campaign to reducing recidivism and restore rights of felons intensifies
City of Boca Raton offering coronavirus relief funds to help renters, homeowners
Palm Beach County state attorney expects murder charges in Gabby Petito case