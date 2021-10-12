Residents evacuated after fire at Delray Beach high-rise building
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Several residents have been evacuated from the their homes following an early morning fire in Delray Beach.
The fire happened at the Ocean Place high-rise building along South Ocean Boulevard on Tuesday.
Officials said no one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation
