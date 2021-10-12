Advertisement

Residents evacuated after fire at Delray Beach high-rise building

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Several residents have been evacuated from the their homes following an early morning fire in Delray Beach.

The fire happened at the Ocean Place high-rise building along South Ocean Boulevard on Tuesday.

Officials said no one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters
West Palm Beach home struck by lightning

Latest News

Delray Beach looking to expand its business district
Farmworkers say their health is declining due to herbicide use
Gas price hikes across Florida punish pockets at the pump
27th Down syndrome walk switches gears to car parade