Scammers using spoofed phone numbers in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Delray Beach Police Department is warning citizens not to fall for "spoofed" phone calls from scammers.

The department said some Delray Beach residents have received phone calls from what appeared to be a Delray Beach Police Department number, as well as other known government related phone numbers.

The scammers claim the person has a warrant for their arrest and the only way to avoid jail is to pay the fine by using gift cards.

The department would like to remind the public that "the police department is not a collections agency, nor do we issue arrest warrants for non-payment. A law enforcement officer would never call or pressure you to divulge any personal information, including social security numbers or bank account information."

If you receive such a phone call, you should hang up immediately and contact law enforcement. If anyone asks you to pay a fine or a bill with gift cards, you should consider the call to be an attempt to scam you out of money.

