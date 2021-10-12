Advertisement

Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death

Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking the Federal Trade Commission, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death.(Source: NBC12/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death.

Andy Parker says the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence.

His daughter, TV news reporter Alison Parker, and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV in August 2015. Video footage of the shooting — some of which was taken by the gunman — repeatedly resurfaces on Facebook and Instagram despite assurances from top executives that it will be removed, says a complaint being filed Tuesday by Parker and attorneys with the Georgetown Law Civil Rights Clinic.

“The reality is that Facebook and Instagram put the onus on victims and their families to do the policing of graphic content — requiring them to relive their worst moments over and over to curb the proliferation of these videos,” says the complaint.

The complaint says Facebook is engaging in deceptive trade practices by violating its own terms of service and misrepresenting the safety of the platform and how hard it is for users to get harmful content removed.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Andy Parker previously worked with the Georgetown law clinic to file a similar FTC complaint against Google and its YouTube service. The FTC doesn’t typically disclose whether or not it has decided to investigate a complaint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters
West Palm Beach home struck by lightning

Latest News

A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day
A disappointing September jobs report leaves uncertainty around key elements of economic...
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
Volunteers pack boxes of food for distribution, at The Capital Area Food Bank, Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Fewer in US turn to food banks, but millions still in need
Florida's first lady has a 'road ahead' in breast cancer fight, governor says