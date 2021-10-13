Abacoa Green Market fundraiser hopes to bring Legos to hospitalized children

The nonprofit "Palm Brick Gardens" that uses Lego creations to put a smile on children's faces is setting hosting a fundraiser at the Green Market at the Abacoa Town Center.

They will be set up outside the Stadium Grill where the founder, Matthew Perlman hopes to raise enough money to buy 40 new Lego sets to then gift to those children that are hospitalized.

"My vision is to put a smile on every child's face and I want everybody to know that and that I'm not looking for profit and I'm not trying to get anything out of this - I'm just doing this because God let me beat cancer and I just love making children smile" said Perlman.

Perlman has made replicas of the Palm Beach International Airport, Palm Beach Gardens, even a section of the South Florida Fair that is fully functional.

This all comes after Perlman is almost fully in remission from stage four lung cancer and made a promise that he'd help sick children.

"I got on my hands and knees and I said 'God if you help me this one last time, I will dedicate my life to giving back to the community more than I've ever done.' Because in my mind I was like 'I've got all these Legos and I want to do something great for children'," said Perlman.

Eventually Perlman plans to open his own indoor Lego world and allow all children to come see it for free.

The Green Market runs every Wednesday 5 p.m.-8 p.m., and the Lego display will be there every other Wednesday.

