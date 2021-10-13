A Child’s Home: Examining the need for foster parents for children with medical needs

On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Watch “A Child’s Home” every week and meet a local child looking for a forever home.

You’ll see how you can become an adoptive parent and give someone the family they deserve. Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.