A Child’s Home: Hearing from a former foster child

This week, we speak with Maria Batista about her experience in foster care.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT
On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

Watch “A Child’s Home” every week and meet a local child looking for a forever home. You’ll see how you can become an adoptive parent and give someone the family they deserve. “A Child’s Home” airs on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

