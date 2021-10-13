Advertisement

A Child’s Home: Meet the Alvarez family

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Watch “A Child’s Home” every week and meet a local child looking for a forever home.

You’ll see how you can become an adoptive parent and give someone the family they deserve. Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

Most Read

Former NBA player says fire started at his Delray Beach condo
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
South Fla. concert venues, sports team among potential ‘vaccine passport’ violators
Amore Pools victims have liens placed on homes, documents show
Does the IRS want to tax your Venmo? Not exactly

Latest News

Mother found after girl abandoned at Mercy hospital
Watch "A Child's Home" on the FOX29 Ten O'Clock News on Wednesdays.
A Child’s Home: Hearing from a former foster child
Increase in mosquito-borne disease activity prompts advisory
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden addresses fans as he is inducted into the...
Bucs to remove Gruden from team Ring of Honor