Advertisement

Funeral service for Miya Marcano to be held in Broward County Thursday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The funeral service for Broward County teen Miya Marcano will be held Thursday, Oct. 14 in Cooper City.

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes starting at 11 a.m. at the Cooper City Church of God located at 9191 Stirling Road.

A burial ceremony will follow in North Lauderdale at Bailey Memorial Gardens located at 7801 Bailey Road.

The 19-year-old Valencia College student went missing around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida.

After an extensive search, her body was found a week later in a wooded area near where she lived.

According to investigators, Marcano was likely killed by her co-worker, 27-year-old Armando Caballero, a maintenance man where she was living and working. Authorities believe Caballero used a master key to get into her apartment and waited for her to arrive home.

On Monday, September 27, during a press conference, police announced that Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide. He had been named a person of interest in the missing teen's disappearance.

The investigation into Marcano’s death remains ongoing and the cause of death is still unknown.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Former NBA player says fire started at his Delray Beach condo
South Fla. concert venues, sports team among potential ‘vaccine passport’ violators
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Does the IRS want to tax your Venmo? Not exactly

Latest News

Lawmakers push Florida Health for more COVID data
Worker on 70-foot scaffold rescued at FPL substation
The Boca Raton resort hosting job fair to fill 600 positions
Trial begins for Port St. Lucie man charged in 2016 murder