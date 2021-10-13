Lake Worth Beach burglary ends in shooting, deputies say
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a burglary resulted in a shooting in Lake Worth Beach Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the burglary happened at a business near South H Street near South Dixie Highway.
Deputies say a victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown at this time.
An investigation is underway. Stay with WPTV for more updates.
