Miami police looking for parents of toddler dropped off at hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Miami police officers are looking for the parents or guardians of a toddler who was left at Mercy Hospital.

According to police, a woman left the girl with an off-duty police officer on Tuesday telling him she was going to the restroom, but she never came back for the girl.

Officials say the child appears to be around 2 years old and is in good health. She is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Florida's safe harbor law protects mothers who leave their kids in a designated safe space, but it only governs babies up to seven days old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6300.

