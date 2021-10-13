Advertisement

New community garden to open in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A new community garden in Boca Raton will open this weekend.

WPTV previously reported that the old garden near the public library would be closing to make room for the future Brightline station. The new location is in Meadows Park.

Inside the new community garden in Boca Raton, Nikie Pepper and Marlene Buettner are hard at work. The first-time gardeners said they leased a plot after seeing the space being built.

"Ee watched the whole thing develop," Pepper said.

Jamir Sauer with the Junior League of Boca Raton said Brightline paid to relocate the old garden to the new Meadows Park location.

"I love all of it," Sauer said.

The Junior League said if they fill all the plots in this location, there is room to expand in Meadows Park.

"We hope to grow with the community," Sauer said.

The Junior League said a lot of the plots have fruits and vegetables, and 10% of those are donated to Boca Helping Hands.

"Any kind of fresh produce is of great value to any of our feeding programs," said Gregory Hazel, the executive director of Boca Helping Hands.

Hazel said the partnership with the garden is a cycle of people helping people

"We estimate the people who come here for our hunger programs are working poor people," Hazel said.

Buettner said they love that some of the vegetables they are planting will go to someone who needs them. They also said this gives them a chance to learn how to garden

"Nikie and I as friends get to share something new together," Buettner said. "There are still some plots available."

Sauer said the place has 100 plots in total and they hope to fill the empty spaces soon.

Saturday's grand opening will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Meadows Park. The Junior League said there will be family-friendly events. For more information, click here.

