PBSO seeking whereabouts of long term missing Boca Raton man

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a long-term missing Boca Raton man.

PBSO said on Aug. 5, 1997, Robert “Bobby” Goodman left his home in Boca Raton following an argument. At that time, Goodman was living in the 9300 block of Affirmed Lane. He left on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.

Family and friends looked for Goodman for two days before contacting the sheriff's office to report him missing. He was last seen on Aug. 3, 1997.

According to the sheriff's office, at the time of his disappearance, there was no indication of drugs or alcohol dependency issues nor was Goodman affiliated with any high-risk criminal activity. Family members told deputies Goodman had a bad temper but no other issues.

Currently, his whereabouts are unknown, officials said.

PBSO released a photo of Goodman at the time of his disappearance and an age progression image crafted by the PBSO Forensic Imaging Unit.

Anyone with information about Bobby Goodman is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-458-TIPS.

