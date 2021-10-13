Advertisement

Social Security recipients to get more as inflation jumps

This Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, photo shows a Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny...
This Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, photo shows a Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022.

The biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COLA increase amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration.

The increase affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans, nearly 70 million people, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees.

Policymakers say it's a safeguard to protect benefits against a loss of purchasing power and not a pay raise for retirees.

Report a typo

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Former NBA player says fire started at his Delray Beach condo
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
South Fla. concert venues, sports team among potential ‘vaccine passport’ violators
Gas price hikes across Florida punish pockets at the pump
Amore Pools victims have liens placed on homes, documents show

Latest News

Abacoa Green Market fundraiser hopes to bring Legos to hospitalized children
Lake Worth Beach burglary ends in shooting, deputies say
Miami police looking for parents of toddler dropped off at hospital
Mayor says city ready to settle mural lawsuit