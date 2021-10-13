Worker on 70-foot scaffold rescued at FPL substation

There were some tense moments Wednesday after a worker had to be rescued at a Florida Power and Light substation.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Tara Cardoso said firefighters responded to the FPL substation off of Southern Boulevard around 11 a.m.

When crews arrived, they encountered a patient who had been working inside a heating system on scaffolding about 70 feet high.

The patient was unable to get down, so crews conducted what was described as a "rope and confined space technical rescue."

Firefighters created a system of ropes to safely lower the patient to the ground, who was later transported to a local hospital.

Cardoso said their special operations team is familiar with the FPL plant and its structures after site surveys and training drills that have been conducted at the location.

Scripps Only Content 2021