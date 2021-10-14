3 bullets found at Treasure Coast High School, officials say

School officials are investigating after three bullets were found in the auditorium at Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie, a school district spokeswoman said.

Lydia Martin, the chief communications officer for St. Lucie Public Schools, said a student found the bullets Wednesday afternoon at the school, located at 1000 Southwest Darwin Boulevard, and reported it to administrators.

The bullets were unspent, meaning they hadn't been fired.

School officials are now reviewing security camera footage to determine how the bullets got in the auditorium.

In addition to the discovery of the bullets, Martin said St. Lucie Public Schools was alerted to a social media post which appeared to show a threatening message written on a tile wall, possibly in a bathroom.

Martin said all the bathrooms at Treasure Coast High School were checked and school officials never found any writing on the walls.

Law enforcement officers looked into the social media post and determined there was no credible threat and no evidence that the post was connected to the school, Martin said.

A message will be sent to parents on Thursday regarding both incidents.

